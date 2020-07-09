Authorities: Burlington Gym Teacher Had Sex With Ex-Student

A 43-year-old teacher has been arrested for having sex with a former student from a regional high school in Burlington County, authorities said.

Gary Jiampetti, a health/physical education teacher from Camden County, was taken into custody on Thursday morning and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student while she was enrolled at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Richard W. Spitler said in a joint statement.

The girl was no longer a minor, they said, and attended Rancocas Valley Regional H.S. before the current school year. Details are being withheld by authorities to protect the former student’s identity.

Jiampetti was arrested at his home in Berlin and charged with official misconduct, Coffina and Spitler said.

A first appearance will be scheduled in Superior Court in Mount Holly, and the case will be prepared for a grand jury for possible indictment, Coffina said. He did not say whether the teacher was being held in jail, or has been released pending further legal action.

An investigation began after the prosecutor's office and Mount Holly police were told that Jiampetti may have been involved in inappropriate behavior with students, their statement said.

Authorities confirmed there was a consensual sexual relationship between a student -- who had since graduated -- and Jiampetti, a health and physical education teacher.

Burlington and Mount Holly law enforcement was assisted by the Berlin Township Police Department and the Lower Camden County Regional Special Response Team. The lead prosecutor's investigator was Det. Erica Ridge. Mount Holly investigators included Det. Sgt. Clifford Spencer, Det. Nicholas Dell-Priscoli and School Resource Officer Deborah Murillo.

Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw is heading the criminal case.

Anyone with information about potentially illegal conduct involving Jiampetti is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

