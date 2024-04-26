She owned Lillo's Tomato Pies in Hainesport, which she and her husband, John, founded in 2021, her obit said.

Upon her death, she donated at least three organs saving others' lives, one of her three sons said in a Facebook post.

Born and raised in Trenton, Lisa was a resident of Eastampton for the past 20 years. She was a retired registered nurse and an entrepreneur.

In the Facebook post liked by more than 3,200 people, a son shared that "my mother was someone who valued selflessness. Everything she’s ever done always had other people in mind before herself. Although she is no longer with us, she is still among us spiritually, and literally physically. We were told that she had saved 3 lives this week. 1 person had 3 weeks left to live, was waiting for months for a perfect match, and my mother was able to save their life by gifting them her heart. Another 2 people were in similar situations, and had their lives saved by receiving my mother’s kidney and liver."

In addition to her loving husband of 24 years, John, Lisa is survived by her sons, Calogero "Lillo", Lorenzo, and Nicholas Paxia, all of Eastampton, her mother, Ilona Furda of New Port Richey, FL, her sister, Jennifer Larson and her husband Chris of Pittstown; her sister-in-law, Patricia Paxia; and nephews and a niece.

Lillo's, on Marne Highway, bills itself as "a mom and pop shop that serves food known in the Trenton area. Thin crusted Tomato pies, cheesesteaks."

Click here to view Lisa R. Paxia's complete obituary.

