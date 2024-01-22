Roadway Collapses, Water Restrictions Lifted In Delran

Temporary water restrictions were lifted late Monday morning, Jan. 22 in Delran Township.

The collapse occurred on Leon Avenue, according to Delran Township police.

A photo of the giant sinkhole was posted by cbsnews..com

The Delran Sewer Department, Delran Public Works, and Delran First Responders were working to resolve this issue, police said.

Police advised residents of Delran and Cambridge to limit their water consumption Sunday and early Monday as it was necessary to temporarily shut down the Fifth Street pump station while the line was repaired or rerouted.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, the water restrictions were lifted as a "temporary water diversion" was in place.

Updates were being posted on the Delran Township website.

