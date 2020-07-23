'We Know How To Find You': 8 Busted With Child Porn In South Jersey Investigation

Eight men were charged with possession and distribution of child pornography during a continuing South Jersey investigation dubbed “Operation Safe Quarantine."

A dramatic rise in internet activity was spurred by the COVID-19 quarantine -- increasing chances of child exploitation online, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Coffina's office received 52 cyber tips between March 17 and July 16. Last year, his office only had 29 during the same time period.

“Those who believe the anonymity of cyberspace will mask their illegal activity could not be more mistaken," said Coffina, noting more arrests are expected in the coming weeks.

The New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received 760 cybertips between March 1 and May 23, 2019. During the same period this year, after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, there were 2,240 cyber tips statewide -- or nearly three times as many.

"Operation Safe Quarantine" is being conducted by Coffina's office, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Cinnaminson Police Department.

“As illustrated by these arrests, we know how to find you, apprehend you, and hold you accountable for endangering innocent children as a means of seeking your depraved gratification," Coffina said.

All of the cases are pending presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment. Starting in mid-May, the joint operation resulted in these arrests:

John Au , 30, of Burlington Township was charged on July 16 with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Au is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

, 30, of Burlington Township was charged on July 16 with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Au is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. Ronald Bussell , 71, of Marlton was charged on June 25 with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bussell is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

, 71, of Marlton was charged on June 25 with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bussell is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. John J. Cavanaugh, 51, of Kings Highway in Maple Shade, was charged June 10 with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (three are Second Degree, one Third Degree). Cavanaugh is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

51, of Kings Highway in Maple Shade, was charged June 10 with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (three are Second Degree, one Third Degree). Cavanaugh is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. Louis Cipparone , 47, of Burlington City, was charged on June 2 with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is charged with sending and receiving child pornography on multiple social media accounts.

, 47, of Burlington City, was charged on June 2 with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is charged with sending and receiving child pornography on multiple social media accounts. Myles Doyle, 33, of Westampton, was charged on July 1 with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Doyle is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, including images of infants and toddlers.

33, of Westampton, was charged on July 1 with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Doyle is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, including images of infants and toddlers. Donald Ebner, 63, of Lumberton, was charged on June 16 with endangering the welfare of a child. Ebner, a janitor at Delran Intermediate School, possessed more than 1,000 child pornography images.

63, of Lumberton, was charged on June 16 with endangering the welfare of a child. Ebner, a janitor at Delran Intermediate School, possessed more than 1,000 child pornography images. Andrew Marinari, 27, of Medford Lakes was charged on May 29 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and providing obscene material to persons under 18. Mariani is accused of possessing child pornography, showing it to people under 18 years of age and engaging in sexually explicit conversations with numerous juveniles on social media platforms. The investigation found that he was contacting numerous underage boys, sending photos of his genitals and seeking the same from them.

Another case involving an online predator, predating Operation Safe Quarantine, was resolved when Ryan Fischer, 29, of South Bound Brook, pleaded guilty last week to attempted endangering the welfare of a child. Fischer, charged in March, thought he was sending pictures of his genitals and videos of himself masturbating to a 14-year-old girl, but the actual recipient was a detective from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit. He attempted to arrange a meeting at a Bordentown Township motel to have sex with the girl, the prosecutor said.

“The worldwide tragedy of COVID has impacted our lives in countless ways, upending our daily routines, including our children’s ability to attend school in person,” said Richard Reinhold, assistant special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations. “With children spending more time online for school and entertainment, it is unthinkable that perpetrators would try to take advantage of this difficult time to exploit our most vulnerable citizens."

