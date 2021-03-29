Trio Arrested In Burlington County Double-Shooting

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a double shooting last month in Burlington County, authorities said.

Todd McKinney, 19, of Trenton; Damier Smith, 20, of Pemberton Township; and Marlon Sutton, 22, of Camden, each were charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit attempted murder, aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King.

Smith was taken into custody last week in North Carolina and is awaiting an extradition hearing. McKinney and Sutton were arrested last month. Sutton was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, while McKinney was in the Camden County Correctional Facility on an unrelated charge, Coffina and King said on Monday.

Smith will face a detention hearing in Superior Court once he is returned to New Jersey.

An investigation began after officers from the Pemberton Township Police Department were called to the 100 block of Kinsley Road for a reported shooting just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Police found two men had been struck by gunfire. One victim was struck in the head and leg while standing on the porch of the residence. He was taken in a police car to Capital Health at Deborah – Emergency Services. He remains hospitalized at a different medical facility.

The second victim, an unintended target, was in an adjacent residence when a bullet penetrated the home and struck him in the arm. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was treated and discharged, authorities said.

The investigation found that McKinney, Smith and Sutton all were armed and fired toward the first victim from across the street where he was standing outside. They continued to run through adjacent properties as they fled the area.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the Camden County Metropolitan Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Evesham Township Police Department, Mount Laurel Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service – New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service – Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Brian Cunningham and PTPD Detective Shaun Bostick.

Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson is handling the case.

