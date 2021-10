Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called on a report of a tractor-trailer rolling over in Burlington County, authorities said.

The truck overturned about 11:30 a.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Route 206 in Bordentown, according to initial reports.

The trailer reportedly was carrying a non-hazardous load, but fuel was leaking from the truck's engine.

It was unclear whether the driver was hurt.

