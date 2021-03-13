Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

South Jersey Pedestrian, 46, Killed In Hit-Run Crash

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Burlington Township Police Department
Burlington Township Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/ Burlington Township PD

A 46-year-old woman from Burlington was killed early Saturday when she was struck by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. 

At 2:13 a.m., Burlington Township police responded to Campus Drive between Sunset Road and Autumn Lane on a report of a pedestrian lying in the road. 

Rochelle Ritter suffered fatal injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene prior to passersby locating her and calling 9-1-1, police said.  Ritter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Initial investigation suggests that Ritter was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Campus Drive toward Route 130, and that the vehicle involved may have been a tractor trailer or box truck, police said.

This collision is still under investigation by the Burlington Township Police Department with the assistance of the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigative efforts are currently focused on identifying the vehicle (and driver) that struck Ritter then fled the scene.

Any witnesses and individuals with information about this investigation are urged to contact BTPD Traffic Safety Unit Patrol Officer Matthew Kochis at 609-386-2019 or mkochis101@burltwppd.com or BTPD Investigations Bureau Det. Ruben Ortiz-Cruz at 609-239-5889 or rortizcruz95@burltwppd.com 

