South Jersey Motorist Trapped In Head-On Crash

Burlington County first responders were called to a serious head-on crash in which at least one person was reported trapped, authorities said.

The two-car crash occurred on Crosswicks Chesterfield Road in Chesterfield Township, reports said.

Multiple police, fire and EMS crews were requested about 5 p.m., reports said.

One motorist had been extricated by 5:20 p.m., but remained unconscious, according to an unconfirmed report.

EMS took one patient to an area trauma facility, and the request for a medevac helicopter had been cancelled, reports said.

