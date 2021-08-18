Contact Us
South Jersey Motorist Trapped In Head-On Crash

A medevac chopper operated by Hackensack Meridian Health. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Brick Twp. Fire Department

Burlington County first responders were called to a serious head-on crash in which at least one person was reported trapped, authorities said.

The two-car crash occurred on Crosswicks Chesterfield Road in Chesterfield Township, reports said.  

Multiple police, fire and EMS crews were requested about 5 p.m., reports said. 

One motorist had been extricated by 5:20 p.m., but remained unconscious, according to an unconfirmed report.

EMS took one patient to an area trauma facility, and the request for a medevac helicopter had been cancelled, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

