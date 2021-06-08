Burlington County Man Charged For Shooting Cousin During Dispute

A Burlington County man was charged Tuesday for fatally shooting his older cousin during an argument earlier this year, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Antwian Warthen, 29, on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Officers were initially dispatched to Warthen's Pemberton Township home around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 19 for a report of a man severely bleeding, possibly as a result of a stab wound, authorities said.

When they arrived, Warthen had already left the house to take his cousin, Horace Warthen, 39, of Burlington City, to Capital Health at Deborah - Emergency Services, Coffina said.

Once officers arrived at the hospital, they were told Horace was pronounced dead a short time earlier. Antwian was at the hospital when police arrived, but fled on foot after they went inside, authorities said.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Antwian was located walking in a nearby neighborhood and was taken into custody for questioning, authorities said.

Investigators later found that Antwian shot Horace during an argument in his home, then drove him to the hospital, authorities said.

Warthen has been housed in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since his arrest on February 20.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Jenn Marchese and PTPD Detective Stephen Price.

