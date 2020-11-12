Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Breaking News: Fatal Crash Reported In Burlington County
Body Of Missing 24-Year-Old Found In Burlington Cranberry Bog, Family Friends Say

Jon Craig
Matthew Nyhammer
Matthew Nyhammer Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The body of a missing 24-year-old man was found Wednesday in a cranberry bog in Burlington County, authorities said.

Family friends announced the unexpected death on this GoFundMe page and in a news report by NJ Advance Media. 

The man found in the Pemberton Township cranberry bog had been missing for more than a week.

Workers in the Whitesbog section of town found the body, according to Pemberton Township police.

Matthew Nyhammer was found about a mile from the Whitesbog General Store, where we was last seen when his girlfriend dropped him off on Nov. 2, NJ.com reported.

Pemberton police were assisted in a search by New Jersey State Police K-9 units and a helicopter.

His bookbag was found in a wooded area near the store on Nov. 3, with his laptop, a hat and other personal items were scattered about, Jackson told NJ.com on Tuesday.

To contribute to the Nyhammer family's burial and funeral costs, click here for the GoFundMe.com page.

