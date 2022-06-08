Tree Branch Falls On SUV, Kills Woman In South Jersey

A 71-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt when a tree branch fell on their vehicle in Burlington County, authorities said.

The man, also 71, was driving a Hyundai SUV with his passenger, Christine Roemer, on Ark Road in Hainesport when a large branch dropped onto the vehicle at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, according to State Police.

Both victims were from Indian Mills.

Roemer died, while the man was hospitalized, police said.

An investigation was continuing and no other information was available. Hainesport township officials could not be immediately reached to comment.

