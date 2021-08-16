Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Poker Player's Public Battle With Demons Ends In Fatal Plunge From NJ High-Rise
News

South Jersey Widow Kept GoFundMe Money Raised For Disabled Husband's Funeral, Indictment Claims

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Patricia Clark
Patricia Clark Photo Credit: BCPO

A woman from South Jersey has been indicted for raising money for her dead husband's cremation, but then allegedly left his body in the morgue, authorities said.

The widow then spent GoFundMe campaign donations on her own "living expenses," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said on Monday.

The indictment alleges that Patricia Clark, 49, of Pemberton Township, created the online GoFundMe page to raise money for her disabled husband’s funeral before spending the money on herself, Coffina said.

A grand jury indicted Clark on one count of fheft by failure to make disposition, according to Coffina.

The indictment was returned by the grand jury on Friday and signed by Coffina. An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court, he said.

An investigation began after family members contacted the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station and told troopers that the decedent remained in a morgue even though money had been raised for his cremation and funeral expenses, Coffina said.

The State Police probe found that Clark created the fundraiser after her disabled husband died in April 2019, Coffina said.

“Please, if there is anybody out there that can make a donation to help with the expenses I would greatly appreciate it,” she wrote on the GoFundMe campaign’s web page, the prosecutor said. “His children would also appreciate it.”

The investigation revealed that in two months, 28 people donated $2,050 of the $3,000 goal, Coffina said.

The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police. The case was presented to the grand jury by BCPO Assistant Prosecutor Eric Cornog.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.