South Jersey Widow Kept GoFundMe Money Raised For Disabled Husband's Funeral, Indictment Claims

A woman from South Jersey has been indicted for raising money for her dead husband's cremation, but then allegedly left his body in the morgue, authorities said.

The widow then spent GoFundMe campaign donations on her own "living expenses," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said on Monday.

The indictment alleges that Patricia Clark, 49, of Pemberton Township, created the online GoFundMe page to raise money for her disabled husband’s funeral before spending the money on herself, Coffina said.

A grand jury indicted Clark on one count of fheft by failure to make disposition, according to Coffina.

The indictment was returned by the grand jury on Friday and signed by Coffina. An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court, he said.

An investigation began after family members contacted the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station and told troopers that the decedent remained in a morgue even though money had been raised for his cremation and funeral expenses, Coffina said.

The State Police probe found that Clark created the fundraiser after her disabled husband died in April 2019, Coffina said.

“Please, if there is anybody out there that can make a donation to help with the expenses I would greatly appreciate it,” she wrote on the GoFundMe campaign’s web page, the prosecutor said. “His children would also appreciate it.”

The investigation revealed that in two months, 28 people donated $2,050 of the $3,000 goal, Coffina said.

The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police. The case was presented to the grand jury by BCPO Assistant Prosecutor Eric Cornog.

