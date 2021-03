Traffic was backed up on the Philadelphia-bound Ben Franklin Bridge after a tractor-trailer overturned, authorities said.

The trailer was transporting onions, which were tossed across the highway above the Old City section of Philadelphia, NBCPhiladelphia.com reported.

DRBA alert Twitter/ Delaware River Bridge Authority

One westbound lane was closed. Two others remained open after the 11 a.m. crash, the Delaware River Port Authority said.

