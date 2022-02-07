Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Newest Wawa Opens With Free Coffee All Weekend In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Wawa
Wawa Photo Credit: Google Maps

A new Wawa store is set to open Thursday in Burlington County. 

With the grand opening ceremony comes free coffee to customers from Thursday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 13, Wawa officials announced.

The newest Wawa store is located at 210 Monmouth Road in Chesterfield.

The store will open at 8 a.m. Thursday and hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. The first 100 customers who walk through the door that day will receive a limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only,” t-shirt.

The grand opening of the Chesterfield location is the second store to open this year out of the 54 total new stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area. About 60 new jobs are expected in Chesterfield and 2,500 new jobs total at all Wawa's new stores in 2022.

Wawa will toast the athletes from Special Olympics Pennsylvania with a limited-edition specialty beverage called the Gold Medal Hot Chocolate with Wawa making a $50,000 donation to Special Olympics Athletes Training for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. 

Wawa also will recognize local first responders with its signature Hoagies for Heroes tribute. Local first responders from Chesterfield Township Police, Chesterfield Township Fire Department and Fort Dix Military Base will be presented with a hoagie lunch and $1,000 to each organization’s charity of choice.

