Man Slain Inside Vehicle In South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Willingboro was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle that was parked on a City of Burlington street, authorities said.

City of Burlington police officers on overnight patrol heard gunfire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.

They found Dominick Santiago in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Coffina and Fine said.

Santiago was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 5:28 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to call the City of Burlington Police Department tip line at 609-386-0262, ext. 211, or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

Information can be sent electronically to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or through the City of Burlington’s anonymous tip line at https://burlingtonpolicenj.com/tip-line/.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the City of Burlington Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detectives Dan Schules and Kevin Merrigan, and City of Burlington PD Detective Jamie Lambing.

