Man Ran Into His Abuser At South Jersey Walmart: Report

A New Jersey man who was sexually assaulted as a young boy in the 1980s went to police in 2017 after he came across his alleged abuser at a Walmart in Camden County, NJ Advance Media reports.

Katherine Clements, now 61, of Medford Township, pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 20 to sexual assault and faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced in May, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim, now 43, filed a civil lawsuit against Clements in 2019 alleging the woman molested him when he was between the ages of four and 12, the outlet said.

The abuse included grooming, fondling and “escalated to nudity and inappropriate oral sexual contact,” the lawsuit says, according to NJ.com.

The criminal investigation began in 2018 after the man contacted the Medford Township Police Department, the prosecutor’s office said.

