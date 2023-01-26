Medford Woman, 61, Admits To Decades-Old Sexual Assaults: Prosecutor

A 61-year-old Medford Township woman pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young boy beginning in the early 1980s, authorities said.

On Friday, Jan. 20 in Mount Holly, Katherine Clements entered the guilty plea to sexual assault, which carries an incarceration period of up to 10 years, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

The investigation began in 2018 after the victim contacted the Medford Township Police Department to report the assaults. The investigation confirmed the victim’s allegation that the assaults occurred over a nine-year period. Additional details are being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The lead investigator was Medford Township Detective Patrick Robey.

Clements is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.