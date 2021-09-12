Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Dedicated NJ Transit Bus Driver Dies Of COVID-19

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Bessie Blocker-Mays
Bessie Blocker-Mays Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bessie Bloicker

A longtime NJ Transit bus driver died last month of COVID-19, NJ Transit announced.

Bessie Lynn Mays, 61, of Egg Harbor City died on Nov. 24, according to her obituary.

She worked at the Egg Harbor bus garage for 16 years, said Kevin Corbett, NJ Transit CEO at Wednesday’s board meeting before requesting a moment of silence in her honor, NJ Advance Media says.

“She was beloved by her coworkers and had an excellent driving record and no accidents,” the outlet said citing Corbett. “She was by all measures and exceptional employee.”

She worked at the Taj Mahal as a Table Game Supervisor for about a decade before her career as an NJ Transit bus operator, a position she held for 15 years.

Mays won awards for perfect attendance from NJ Transit and primarily drove the 553 Upper Deerfield-Atlantic City bus route.

Mays was remembered as being independent and a great provider for her family.

Click here for her full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.