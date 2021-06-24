2 South Jersey Men Face 5 Years State Prison On Child Porn Charges, Burlington Prosecutor Says

Two men from South Jersey, one from Gloucester County and the other from Burlington County, face five years in state prison on child pornography charges, authorities said.

In separate cases, Albert Pisanelli, 38, of Deptford and David Bucci, 42, of Burlington City, both pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Coffina said that both men admitted to possessing more than 25 images or videos of children engaging in sexual acts and sharing those files on the internet.

Under plea-bargained agreements, Coffina said both men face up to five years in state prison without parole.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 1 for Pisanelli, who initially was arrested for trying to meet a teenage girl for sex, and Sept. 22 for Bucci. the prosecutor said.

Both men were arrested as part of Operation Safe Quarantine, which targeted people engaging in the online exploitation of children during the COVID-19 pandemic, Coffina said on Thursday.

