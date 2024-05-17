Fog/Mist 48°

Winner: Jersey Cash 5 Player Takes Home $50K In Bordentown

A lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery player from Burlington County split the jackpot and won $50,000 in the Thursday, May 16 drawing.

Acme

The winning numbers were: 05, 13, 14, 22 and 33 and the XTRA number was: 04. 

The winning ticket was sold at Acme #3961, 260 Dunns Mills Road in Bordentown;

