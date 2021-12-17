Contact Us
News

1 Killed, Another Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Developing

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Rancocas Lane and Lakehurst Road
Rancocas Lane and Lakehurst Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was killed and a second seriously hurt in a Burlington County crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. 

The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Rancocas Lane and Lakehurst Road in Pemberton, according to initial reports. 

A medical helicopter was called for one of the trapped victims, according to an unconfirmed report.

Pemberton police were not immediately available for comment. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

