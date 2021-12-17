1 Killed, Another Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Developing

One person was killed and a second seriously hurt in a Burlington County crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Rancocas Lane and Lakehurst Road in Pemberton, according to initial reports.

A medical helicopter was called for one of the trapped victims, according to an unconfirmed report.

Pemberton police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.