Man Caused False Public Alarm Trying To Get Into South Jersey High School: Police

There was heightened concern after a K-9 detected possible explosives in the van he drove to campus, Medford police said on Facebook.

A search of the van and high school turned up nothing dangerous, police said. They turned out to be construction materials including sealants.

Gregory T. Nicholas, 34, of Medford, arrived at the school on Hawkin Road at 3:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 when students participating in after-school clubs were still inside,

Nicholas was charged with creating a false public alarm, trespassing, possession of a weapon on school property (a knife) and hindering.

He was brought to the Burlington County jail pending a first court appearance.

