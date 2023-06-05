Man, 23, Sentenced For Setting Fatal Fire In South Jersey

Newlin Evans IV, who was sentenced on Monday, June 5, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated manslaughter for setting the fatal fire, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

The blaze killed 22-year-old Camryn Powell, she said.

The investigation began after emergency officials were dispatched to a fire at the Tara Hall Apartment Complex in the first block of Egbert Street in Pemberton Township on April 20, 2022, Bradshaw said.

The investigation revealed that Evans cut the screen of a ground floor apartment, broke the window and threw material soaked in gasoline that he had lit on fire into the unit, she said.

Evans, who suffered burns, fled the scene and ultimately was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment. He was arrested upon being discharged from the hospital in May 2022, the prosecutor said.

The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police, with assistance from the Pemberton Borough Police Department, Mansfield Police Department, New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office, Burlington County Fire Marshal’s Office, Jefferson Hospital Campus Security Department and the Philadelphia Police Department.

