Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Burlington County

Cecilia Levine
This home at 142 Walker Ave., Moorestown recently hit the market.
This home at 142 Walker Ave., Moorestown recently hit the market. Photo Credit: Bright MLS/Compass Pennsylvania, LLC

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Burlington County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Moorestown, Ramblewood and Medford Township.

Moorestown is the only Burlington County municipality in the top 50 best places to live in the Garden State, at No. 41.

Here are the other top places to live in Burlington County. Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

  • 4. Westampton
  • 5. Eastampton
  • 6. Chesterfield
  • 7. Hainesport
  • 8. Riverton
  • 9. Marlton
  • 10. Cinnaminson

Click here for the full list.

