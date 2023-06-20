Burlington County Drowning Victim, Dad Of Two Was 'Life Of Party'

James "Jimmy" Rafael Dominguez, 28, was a comedian, the class clown, and a ladies’ man, his obituary said.

"He had the most beautiful, and brightest smile in the world," it said.

On June 11, James was enjoying a fun day at the beach when tragedy struck—he drowned and went into cardiac arrest resulting in his death. He was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. Additional details were not immediately available.

"Our hearts are shattered in a million pieces and we can’t understand why this happened to our beloved James," a GoFundMe page said.

At the time of his death, he was employed as an energy consultant by Sunrun.

James’ true passion was producing his own music, dancing, traveling the world, and photography, his obituary said.

James is survived by his parents, Maria Peña, and Rafael Dominguez; his children, Yanira, and Psalm Dominguez; his siblings, Evelyn Jackson (David), Ramon Diaz (Nicole), and Ivan Dominguez (Gloria); his grandmothers and great-grandmom.

Calling hours and services were on Sunday, June 18.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe and here for the obituary.

