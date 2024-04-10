Two Suspects, Vehicle Wanted In Burglary At Mullica Township Business

In a Facebook post, Mullica Township police released surveillance photos and a video of the suspected and wanted vehicle. on Wednesday, Apr. 10. The theft happened at around 1:44 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 5.

Police did not give an address for the targeted business. They also did not disclose what was stolen or the items' value.

The video appeared to show one person in a green winter hat and dark clothes loading items into the back of a vehicle. Another person with a dark head covering, a red T-shirt over a white long-sleeve shirt, and dark pants is seen running behind a large dumpster.

Photos showed the suspected vehicle appeared to resemble a Jeep. One suspect in seen sitting in the driver's seat.

Anyone with information should call the Mullica Township Police Department at 609-561-7600, ext. 143 or 151.

