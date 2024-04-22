Three Galloway Teens Crashed Stolen Vehicle In Atlantic City: Police

The boys were arrested on Friday, Apr. 19, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Monday, Apr. 22. The teens are 17, 16, and 15 years old.

The city's automatic license plate reader system detected that a vehicle stolen from Neptune entered Atlantic City from Route 30 at around 4:51 p.m. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away and the pursuit was ended "due to the safety of the public."

The city's surveillance center spotted the vehicle after it crashed into a parked vehicle near the intersection of Kentucky and Marmora avenues. The teens ran away from the crash scene but police eventually caught all three of them.

The three teens were charged with joyriding, receiving stolen property, and obstruction of justice. The 16-year-old was also charged with eluding.

The 17- and 16-year-olds were held at a juvenile detention center. The 15-year-old was released to his parent on a summons.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411) and you must begin the text with "ACPD".

