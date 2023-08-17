SWAT Arrests Man After Fight With Handgun In Atlantic City: Police

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 2:19 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Albany and Winchester Avenues for a report of a man threatening and chasing another man with a handgun. Arriving officers found the victim, 25, of Willingboro. The officers learned that the victim became involved in a verbal altercation with Ruben Flores.

Flores left the area momentarily and returned with a handgun and began to chase the victim, police said. The victim jumped a fence to evade Flores and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be treated for his injuries.

Flores then retreated into a building in the 300 block of Albany Avenue.

Officers established a perimeter around the building and the department’s Emergency Response Team responded. After several hours of attempting to have Flores exit the building, SWAT officers entered the building and located Flores hiding. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers searched the building and did not locate a weapon.

Flores, 31, of Atlantic City, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Flores was sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

