Former Oakcrest HS Sprinter Killed In Egg Harbor Twp. Crash 'Left A Lasting Footprint' On Team

A GoFundMe page was created for 19-year-old Jeremiah St. Surin after he was killed in the crash at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Egg Harbor Township police said St. Surin's motorcycle struck a Ford Explorer at the intersection of West Jersey Avenue and Cates Road.

The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered minor injuries when her airbags deployed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $7,300 from at least 200 donations as of Monday, June 3.

"Jeremiah loved everyone he came across, he always had a good vibe no matter what was going on around him," wrote Emily Gallagher, the memorial fundraiser's organizer. "When he was around the people he loved, he did nothing but laugh and make jokes. He was so hardworking and a gifted track runner, and loved working out as well."

St. Surin was a sprinter on the Oakcrest High School track and field team. According to the running statistics website MileSplit, the 2023 graduate ran the 100 and 200 meters in outdoor track, as well as the 55 meters in indoor track.

The Falcons track team posted an Instagram tribute to St. Surin.

"He was loved by his teammates and coaches, he displayed amazing character, sense of humor, and acts of leadership," the team said. "Jeremiah has left a lasting footprint on our team our school and our athletes, he is forever."

Many people mourned St. Surin's death by posting "LLJ", which stands for "Long live Jerry."

"He was my coworker, I just got the news as soon as I walked into work," one Instagram commenter said. "It's so crazy how easy life can be taken from you. He's in a better place now, RIP 🕊️"

"I am so very sorry to hear this... he was a sweet boy," another person commented. "I was blessed to know him... prayers for his family and friends...😢"

A candlelight vigil in St. Surin's memory was held near the crash scene on Sunday, June 2.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Jeremiah St. Surin.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.