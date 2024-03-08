Steve Lawrence, Crooner Who Helped Open Atlantic City's First Casino, Dies At 88

Lawrence died on Thursday, Mar. 7 at 88 years old. A family spokesperson said the singer's cause of death was complications from Alzheimer's disease, according to Variety.

Lawrence and his wife Eydie Gormé sang in the pop vocal duo called "Steve and Eydie". The couple toured together from 1954 to 2009, and Gormé died in 2013.

Lawrence was known for hits like "Go Away Little Girl", "Pretty Blue Eyes", and "Footsteps". He was also an actor, a comedian, and a Broadway performer.

In a statement obtained by Variety, David Lawrence remembered his father's life and legacy.

"My dad was an inspiration to so many people," David Lawrence said. "But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife.

"I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son. My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come.”

Entertainers inspired by Lawrence's easy-listening music also mourned his death.

"Steve was one of my favorite guests on my variety show, appearing 39 times," comedian and actress Carol Burnett posted on Twitter. "He was also my very close friend … so close that I considered him ‘family.’ He will always be in my heart."

"Our hearts are broken at the passing of our dear friend Steve Lawrence, one of the greatest entertainers to ever grace the stage, tweeted Deana Martin, singer and daughter of Rat Pack member Dean Martin. "He’s once again in the arms of his beautiful wife Eydie Gorme. Thank you for a lifetime of magnificent music."

Seth Macfarlane, an actor and producer with works inspired by crooners, called Lawrence a musical hero of his for years.

"His effortless baritone and superb phrasing made the most difficult songs sound easy," Macfarlane posted on Twitter. "He was a profound influence, and when I actually got to meet him one night after doing a show in Vegas, I learned that he was also as nice and humble a guy as ever there was.

"Thanks for leaving behind so many incredible recordings, Steve. You'll be missed."

In addition to his music career, Lawrence helped make history in New Jersey. He was part of the opening of Resorts International in Atlantic City, which was the first legal casino in the U.S. outside of Nevada.

Lawrence rolled the first dice in a ceremonial game of craps on Friday, May 26, 1978, the New York Times reported. He lost $10 on the Garden State's first legal bet when he rolled a seven after first rolling a five.

"Steve and Eydie" were also the stars of the first stage show at Resort International.

