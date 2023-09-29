South Jersey Man Admits Leading Drug Trafficking Ring While Incarcerated: Prosecutor

Emery Chapman, 44, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 25 to charges of first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, first-degree possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and first-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

In December 2018, Chapman sold heroin to Brian Whitted, 61, of Galloway Township, the prosecutor said. Whitted later resold some of that heroin to a Galloway man, who ingested the heroin, overdosed, and died.

Like Chapman, Whitted previously pleaded guilty to causing a drug-induced death and was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison.

In 2020, Chapman was the subject of a wiretap investigation that revealed that he was overseeing a drug trafficking network while in custody in correctional facilities in Atlantic County and Georgia, the prosecutor said. By using contraband cellphones, Chapman conspired with other members of his drug network to purchase drugs from Philadelphia and resell them in Atlantic County, the prosecutor said.

The investigation led to the recovery of 19,650 bags of heroin, weighing approximately 9.5 ounces, the prosecutor said.

Chapman remains incarcerated pending his sentencing which is expected to occur in November.

