A judge sentenced 33-year-old Robert Caro-Green and 31-year-old Lenardo Caro on Thursday, Apr. 25 to six years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. They had each pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit in October and November 2023.

Atlantic City police and the department's SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant at a home on the 1500 block of Mediterranean Avenue on Sept. 24, 2021. When it arrived, the SWAT team found Caro-Green and Caro trying to get in a parked vehicle.

Police searched the home and found a loaded black Polymer 80 ghost gun under the living room couch. A 13-year-old was sleeping on top of the gun and two other children were sitting on top of it.

In the upstairs middle bedroom's center dresser, police found a defaced black Tec-9 machine gun and a black Polymer 80 9mm ghost gun. Officers also found two loaded extended magazines, two loaded compact magazines, and boxes of ammunition in the dresser.

Police also found gun molding kits, a heat sealer machine with bags, drug paraphernalia, and a safe with "a large amount" of marijuana in the closet of the middle bedroom.

Caro-Green and Caro will be eligible for parole after three-and-a-half years.

