Atlantic City SWAT Arrests Trio, Recovers Loaded Machine Gun

A warranted raid on a home in Atlantic City led to three arrests and the recovery of multiple weapons including a loaded machine gun, authorities said.

Atlantic City SWAT and Special Investigations detectives made the court-ordered search on Friday on the 1500 block of Mediterranean Avenue, police said.

Three suspects were arrested as they left the home, according to police: Robert Caro-Green, Lenardo Caro, and Adaliz Feliciano.

Police said they found three juveniles sitting on a couch in the living room of the home being search. A detective reportedly found a loaded handgun underneath the couch, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Additional loaded handguns and a machine gun also were recovered, Fair said, as well as nearly three pounds of marijuana and paraphernalia used in the packaging and distribution of drugs.

Detectives also found additional loaded magazines, ammunition and handgun molding kits, Fair said.

Two recovered handguns were determined to be "ghost guns." Ghost guns are firearms that do not have a serial number and are untraceable. They can often be purchased online and assembled at home.

Caro, 29; Caro-Green, 31; and Feliciano, 34, all of Atlantic City, were charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses including possession of a defaced firearm, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

All three suspects were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The investigation was led by Detective Alberto Valles. The Division of Child Protection and Permanency was notified, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

