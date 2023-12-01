Pair Possessed Multiple Weapons Including Machine Gun In South Jersey: Prosecutor

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Lenardo Caro, 31, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

His co-defendant, Robert Caro-Green, 33, also of Atlantic City, previously pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit on Oct. 19, the prosecutor said.

On Sept/ 24, 2021, members of the Atlantic City Special Investigations Unit and Atlantic City SWAT executed a no-knock search warrant at 1536 Mediterranean Avenue in Atlantic City, the prosecutor said.

Atlantic City SWAT personnel encountered Robert Caro-Green and Lenardo Caro. Law enforcement located one black Polymer 80 “Ghost Gun” loaded with live ammunition under the living room sofa, the prosecutor said.

While continuing the search in the upstairs part of the residence, law enforcement located one black Tec-9 machine gun, which was defaced, and one black Polymer 80 9mm “Ghost Gun”. In addition, law enforcement located two extended handgun magazines loaded with live ammunition, two compact sized magazines loaded with live ammunition, and boxes of ammunition, the prosecutor said.

Concluding the search of the residence, law enforcement located handgun molding kits, heat sealer bags, a heat sealer machine, drug paraphernalia, and a safe containing a large amount of marijuana, the prosecutor said.

Both defendants were released from jail pending their sentencing over the State’s objection.

