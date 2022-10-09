Atlantic City Councilman Charged With Child Abuse, Assault: Report

Atlantic City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed has been charged with child abuse and simple assault stemming from an arrest earlier this month, NJ Advance Media reports citing municipal records.

Details in Morshed's Sept. 1 arrest were not immediately released. The incident was being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Council President George Tibbitt could not immediately be reached for comment.

Morshed was arrested for assault last year following what he called a "simple misunderstanding" with his wife, and hospitalized after being attacked in public last summer.

