Arthur Herz, 61, of Mays Landing entered the westbound lanes on a bicycle around 8:20 p.m. just after 8:20 p.m. when he was "made impact with" a 21-year-old man's Jeep Cherokee, Hamilton Township police said.

It happened near milepost 45.5. Herz, who was not wearing a helmet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken via ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona for further evaluation. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The roadway was shut down for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated.

Also assisting on scene was the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Laureldale Fire Department, the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.