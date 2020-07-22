UPDATE: Garden State Parkway Crash Victim Identified As South Jersey Man, 59

The driver who died after a two-car collision on the Garden State Parkway on Tuesday has been identified as Carl Tobie, 59, of Somers Point, New Jersey State Police said.

Tobie was driving an Infiniti when his vehicle collided with a Honda Accord near mile marker 35.3 northbound in Egg Harbor Township, Trooper Charles Marchan said on Wednesday.

The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

Tobie’s vehicle went off the parkway at mile marker 39.7 in Galloway Township, and became engulfed in flames, according to state police.

The circumstances of the crash and the vehicle fire are under investigation, state troopers said.

An autopsy was being performed to determine Tobie's cause of death, Marchan said.

