South Jersey Man Gets 45 Years In State Prison For Fatal Headshot

A convicted cocaine dealer from South Jersey has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for shooting a 30-year-old man to death, authorities said.

Troy Demby, 37, of Egg Harbor Township must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Demby was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Donna Taylor.

"I have always stressed my belief that a homicide is the most heinous crime against society and when it occurs, defendants should receive as much time as possible," Tyner said.

Demby was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree possession with the intent to distribute cocaine by an Atlantic County Jury on March 19 in the shooting death of 30 year-old Raphael G. Terrigino of Atlantic City, the prosecutor said.

Terrigino was found dead on Feb. 2, 2018, by Pleasantville Police responding to a 9-1-1 call, Tyner said.

Patrol officers arrived at 12 Stenton Ave. in Pleasantville and found Terrigino fatally shot inside his vehicle, Tyner said.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, the prosecutor said.

Five days later, investigators seized about eight ounces of cocaine in a home where the Demby was arrested, Tyner said.

Tyner thanked the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department for their outstanding work.

Assistant Prosecutor Dave Ruffenach is handling the case.

