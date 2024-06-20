Pleasantville Man Killed By SUV While Walking Near Egg Harbor Township Shopping Plaza: Police

Leon Barrett, 78, of Pleasantville, died in the crash on Wednesday, June 19, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the scene on Black Horse Pike (Route 40) in front of Oak Tree Plaza at around 12:09 a.m.

Investigators said a 2015 Honda CR-V was heading east on Black Horse Pike when it struck Barrett, who was walking in the road. Barrett was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The 76-year-old Willmington, Delaware, man who drove the SUV and his passenger were evaluated by paramedics at the scene. The two were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and are expected to survive their injuries.

State police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office assisted with the investigation. Firefighters from Cardiff and Farmington responded to the scene, along with paramedics from AtlantiCare and Egg Harbor Township.

Route 40 East was closed between Fire Road and Oak Tree Drive for about three hours as the crash scene was investigated.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash should call Egg Harbor Township police at 609-926-2661.

