SEEN HIM? Atlantic City Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Juvenile

Authorities are seeking the public's help finding an Atlantic City man wanted for sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Martin Casiano-Roque, 37, is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-1 with a thin build and black hair, New Jersey State Police said.

He was last seen in Atlantic City but is believed to have fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit tip line at 1-800-437-7839, or to contact Detective Dan Choe of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7200.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

