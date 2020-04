Route 40 is closed in both directions between Old Egg Harbor Road and Cantillon Boulevard due to a motor vehicle crash, authorities said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route, Hamilton township police said in an alert.

The collusion occurred about 7:30 a.m. near Meadowbrook drive. Firefighters and EMS crews were called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

