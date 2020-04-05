Pleasantville Man, 25, Shot Dead

Authorities identified a man who was shot dead on a Pleasantville street Friday night as a local 25-year-old father of two.

Nathan Adcock was gunned down in the 100 block of North First Street shortly before 6:30 p.m., Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

Adcock was taken to the Atlanticare Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he was pronounced dead, Tyner said.

The prosecutor didn't say whether anyone was taken into custody in connection with the killing nor whether authorities had any suspects.

Born in Atlantic City, "Nate" Adcock was a product of the Pleasantville public school system, an avid reader and a "true Eagles fan," his obituary says.

A Celebration of Life and repast were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mikal's Funeral Parlor of Atlantic City was handling the arrangements.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at ( 609) 909-7800 . Or go to the prosecutor’s web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the "submit a tip" page.

