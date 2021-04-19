Philadelphia Carjacking Suspect Nabbed After Police Chase Through South Jersey

A 59-year-old carjacking suspect led police on a chase through several towns n Atlantic County before his arrest, authorities said.

At 1:54 p.m., on Saturday, Atlantic City Police Officer Heriberto Barrios-Gomez was on foot patrol near the beach block of Arkansas Avenue when he heard a woman screaming, police said.

Barrios-Gomez saw the woman, 46, of Deptford, NJ, pulling at the driver’s side door of a vehicle and he ran to her to help.

As Barrios-Gomez got closer, the vehicle sped off towards Pacific Avenue and turned, police said.

The woman and a witness told the officer that an unknown man entered the passenger seat as the woman was in the driver’s seat. The man attempted to lock the car doors when the woman immediately exited the vehicle.

The man, later identified as Kevin Wade, switched to the driver’s seat and fled, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a spokesman for the Atlantic City Police Department.

Barrios-Gomez alerted responding officers to the fleeing vehicle which was quickly located by Sgt. Annese Parks.

Wade failed to stop for police officers and led them in a pursuit into Pleasantville, according to Fair.

The pursuit was terminated by an Atlantic City police supervisor when it became too dangerous for pedestrians on Main Street, he said.

A short time later, Wade was located and arrested in Linwood, NJ.

Wade was charged with carjacking, criminal attempt, eluding, burglary and simple assault, police said.

Wade was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

