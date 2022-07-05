Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Atlantic City: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Friday, July 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Kentucky and Pacific avenues for a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian. 

The man, who had not been positively identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Atlantic City police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman from Egg Harbor Township, remained at the scene and had not been issued a summons, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Officer Bereheiko with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Unit.

The Atlantic City Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the ACPD Traffic Bureau and provide any cell phone video footage and/or statements. Officer Joseph Bereheiko of the Traffic Bureau can be contacted at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.