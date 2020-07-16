Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian, 54, Found Dead In South Jersey Roadway

Jon Craig
Pleasantville police
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Facebook

A man from Pleasantville was found lying dead in the roadway early Wednesday, authorities said.

The 54-year-old man, identified as Rickie Jackson, was found at 1:03 a.m. on the outer westbound lane of Black Horse Pick (Route 322) at Chestnut Street, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement. Jackson had a medical bracelet on his wrist indicating he recently was released from the hospital, Tyner said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit is assisting the Pleasantville City Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this death is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7692.

