Pair Arrested With Cocaine, Heroin In Atlantic City

On January 29, 2023, a surveillance operation conducted by members of the patrol division resulted in the arrest of two Atlantic City men and the recovery of drugs.

On Sunday, Jan. 29 at 12:30 a.m., Sergeant Jefferson Rivera and Officers Giselle Garcia and Julian Monsalve, were conducting surveillance in the area of the first block of south Texas Avenue when they observed two males engage in a suspected narcotics transaction, police said.

Edwin Guzman was stopped about a block away by Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and found to be in possession of approximately 1 gram of suspected crack cocaine. Guzman was placed in custody without incident.

Moments later Officer Anthony Nastasi observed a male, Nathaniel Seldon, matching the description of the other suspect, several blocks away. Seldon was detained in furtherance of the investigation and was subsequently taken into custody without incident. He was ultimately found in possession of approximately 11 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 82 wax folds, or approximately 33 grams, of suspected heroin, police said.

Guzman, 53, of Atlantic Cityj was charged with possession of drugs.

Seldon, 34, of Atlantic City was charged with multiple drug possession and dealing charges.

Guzman and Seldon were released on summonses pending future court dates.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

