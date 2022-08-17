Contact Us
Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault

Jon Craig
AC assault
AC assault Photo Credit: Atlantic City PD

The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault.

The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.