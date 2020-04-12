Human Remains Wash Up On South Jersey Shore

UPDATED: New Jersey State Police are investigating a body found along the Atlantic County shore.

Human remains were found by a passerby on the northern portion of Brigantine Beach at 9:47 a.m. on Thursday, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a state police spokesman.

New Jersey State Police, State Park Police and Brigantine Police Department responded to the scene in Brigantine, Peele said.

The remains were taken to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and were awaiting an autopsy, the sergeant said on Friday afternoon.

State Police are the lead agency and the case remains under investigation, he said.

