Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HEROES: Detectives Catch Fleeing Fugitive, Then Save His Life, Atlantic County Sheriff Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Sheffler
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Sheffler Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic County Sheriff

Three sheriff's officers from Atlantic County are credited with saving a wanted fugitive's life after he began overdosing, authorities said. 

Sheriff’s Detectives Mark Allen, Dalton Rodriguez and Jordan Corona arrested a wanted fugitive in the Town of Hammonton after a brief foot pursuit,  according to Sheriff Eric Sheffler.

The fugitive, who was not identified, was taken into custody and placed in the rear of their patrol vehicle on Friday, Sheffler said. 

The suspect was initially alert and talking as he was being transported to the Sheriff’s Office for processing, Shefler said on Monday.

A short time into the trip, however, he began to slip in and out of consciousness and his breathing became labored, according to the sheriff. 

The detectives quickly realized the suspect may have overdosed and immediately administered one dose of Narcan.

They took the man to Atlantic Care Hospital, Mainland Division.

While en route to the hospital, the officers realized the man was not responding to the first dose of Narcan and gave him a second dose.

"That brought him out of his comatose state to a certain extent," Sheffler said. 

At the hospital,  medical personnel administered a third does of Narcan and a short time later he was alert and conscious, the sheriff said.

Sheffler praised the officers for their actions and is "certain they saved the person’s life."

The sheriff did not say what crime the fugitive was wanted for. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.