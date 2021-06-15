HEROES: Detectives Catch Fleeing Fugitive, Then Save His Life, Atlantic County Sheriff Says

Three sheriff's officers from Atlantic County are credited with saving a wanted fugitive's life after he began overdosing, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Detectives Mark Allen, Dalton Rodriguez and Jordan Corona arrested a wanted fugitive in the Town of Hammonton after a brief foot pursuit, according to Sheriff Eric Sheffler.

The fugitive, who was not identified, was taken into custody and placed in the rear of their patrol vehicle on Friday, Sheffler said.

The suspect was initially alert and talking as he was being transported to the Sheriff’s Office for processing, Shefler said on Monday.

A short time into the trip, however, he began to slip in and out of consciousness and his breathing became labored, according to the sheriff.

The detectives quickly realized the suspect may have overdosed and immediately administered one dose of Narcan.

They took the man to Atlantic Care Hospital, Mainland Division.

While en route to the hospital, the officers realized the man was not responding to the first dose of Narcan and gave him a second dose.

"That brought him out of his comatose state to a certain extent," Sheffler said.

At the hospital, medical personnel administered a third does of Narcan and a short time later he was alert and conscious, the sheriff said.

Sheffler praised the officers for their actions and is "certain they saved the person’s life."

The sheriff did not say what crime the fugitive was wanted for.

