Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: BUSTED! PIP Police: Burglar Takes Boats For Spin, Goes For Hudson River Swim, Swipes Cooler
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HERO: Philadelphia Mechanic Rescues Woman, 20, From Drowning At Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Tyree Ward of Philadelphia was welcomed as a hero by Wildwood firefighters, and then taped a video of his water rescue with his wife and child (right) Photo Credit: City of Wildwood Fire Department
Tyree Ward of Philadelphia, with his wife and child, is interviewed at Wildwood Fire Department about how he rescued a 20-year-old woman from drowning. Photo Credit: City of Wildwood Fire Department
A day trip to the Jersey Shore ends with Tyree Ward becoming a hero. (CBS Philly)
A day trip to the Jersey Shore ends with Tyree Ward becoming a hero. (CBS Philly) Video Credit: CBS Philly 3

An auto mechanic visiting Wildwood with his family helped save a woman who was drowning, authorities said.

Tyree Ward of Philadelphia was hailed as a hero by first responders who later interviewed Ward about his rescue here on Vimeo. 

Ward was at the beach with his family when a woman frantically asked him to save her friend, who was struggling to swim in the ocean, fire officials said.

"Mr. Ward did not hesitate to enter the water. . . and rescue the woman prior to the arrival of first responders," Wildwood Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Mr. Ward’s selfless actions most certainly saved this woman’s life."

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. near Baker Avenue when lifeguards are no longer on duty.

"I went under water, pushed her," Ward said in a video posted to Vimeo by fire officials. "Once we got to better water, I just picked her up and started walking back with her. She had no energy or strength left in her."

Ward secured the woman and brought her closer to the shore before Wildwood Beach Patrol's ALERT Team lifeguards arrived to assist.

Firefighters and police also responded. The 20-year-old woman, who was not identified, was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center in Middle Township.

Emergency personnel met with Ward later Monday night. They gave him a t-shirt and hat in appreciation of his heroic efforts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.