HERO: Philadelphia Mechanic Rescues Woman, 20, From Drowning At Jersey Shore

An auto mechanic visiting Wildwood with his family helped save a woman who was drowning, authorities said.

Tyree Ward of Philadelphia was hailed as a hero by first responders who later interviewed Ward about his rescue here on Vimeo.

Ward was at the beach with his family when a woman frantically asked him to save her friend, who was struggling to swim in the ocean, fire officials said.

"Mr. Ward did not hesitate to enter the water. . . and rescue the woman prior to the arrival of first responders," Wildwood Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Mr. Ward’s selfless actions most certainly saved this woman’s life."

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. near Baker Avenue when lifeguards are no longer on duty.

"I went under water, pushed her," Ward said in a video posted to Vimeo by fire officials. "Once we got to better water, I just picked her up and started walking back with her. She had no energy or strength left in her."

Ward secured the woman and brought her closer to the shore before Wildwood Beach Patrol's ALERT Team lifeguards arrived to assist.

Firefighters and police also responded. The 20-year-old woman, who was not identified, was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center in Middle Township.

Emergency personnel met with Ward later Monday night. They gave him a t-shirt and hat in appreciation of his heroic efforts.

